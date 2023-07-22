Colorado Springs police officer with minor injuries after car crashes into back of patrol car on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer is under investigation.

Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to southbound I-25 and Fillmore to a single car that crashed into a guardrail. According to CSPD, an officer was parked behind the first crashed car, when another car rear ended the police cruiser with an officer inside around 3 a.m.

The driver of the second car and the officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are still working to figure out what charges the driver may face.

As of 6 a.m., police were still diverting traffic off at Garden of the Gods Road, as all lanes of I-25 were shutdown.

UPDATE - ALL lanes of Southbound I-25 near W Fillmore St have been shut down due to the traffic accident. All Southbound traffic will be diverted at the Garden of the Gods exit — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.