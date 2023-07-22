Colorado Springs police officer with minor injuries after car crashes into back of patrol car on I-25

Crash involving police cruiser 7/22/2023
Crash involving police cruiser 7/22/2023(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer is under investigation.

Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to southbound I-25 and Fillmore to a single car that crashed into a guardrail. According to CSPD, an officer was parked behind the first crashed car, when another car rear ended the police cruiser with an officer inside around 3 a.m.

The driver of the second car and the officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are still working to figure out what charges the driver may face.

As of 6 a.m., police were still diverting traffic off at Garden of the Gods Road, as all lanes of I-25 were shutdown.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPTORTHUMB
Possible tornado strikes Pikes Peak Highway Thursday afternoon
Summer storm slams El Paso County
Summer storm brings flooding and hail across southern Colorado
Officials at Yampa and Bennett searched for suspects Friday afternoon after a chase.
Deputies, police suspend searches after chase ends in east Colorado Springs
Warming and dry this weekend
Drying out this weekend
As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’

Latest News

WATCH: Widening work starting on Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs
19-year-old now facing charges after allegedly firing shots in historic downtown area
Car chases ends in on busy roadway in Colorado Springs, suspects still at large
WATCH: Drive-by shooting in Canon City