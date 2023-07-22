19-year-old facing multiple charges after firing shots in downtown Canon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a 19-year-old man is in custody, accused of firing shots in Canon City.

Neighbors who live there tell 11 News they were awakened by the commotion in their normally very quiet neighborhood, just a few streets over from where authorities say 19-year-old Ashton Beicker allegedly drove around, firing shots.

“The police lights were shining in on our bedroom window and I asked my wife are the grandkids home?” Cañon City resident Tom Hamilton said.

According to the Canon City police just after midnight Thursday, the suspect was reportedly masked in his car shooting multiple rounds along Royal Gorge Boulevard, Main Street, Macon, and Greenwood, all in the historic downtown area. Police found Beicker and arrested him.

“It’s basically very quiet,” Cañon City resident Diane said. “And for me like I said to you the big news is a buck going into my backyard to eat apples, that’s big news.”

Beicker is facing charges of reckless endangerment and attempted assault. There were no injuries and police are still surveying the area for damage.

“We went down and made contact with some of the businesses the following day,” Cañon City police chief John W. Schick Jr. said. “We put out a social media request asking folks in those general areas of course to let us know if they suffered any damages.”

