18-year-old driver crashes car into Pueblo garage

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An overnight crash is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Pueblo police say an 18-year-old female driver went through a fence and yard, and ended up in a garage on Cedar Street, near Orman and Jones, close to St. Mary Corwin Hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one inside the home was injured.

Pueblo police tell 11 News they are “referring charges of DUI” to the driver. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

