Summer storm brings flodding and hail across southern Colorado

Power is now restored to an area slammed by a summer storm. As heavy rain and hail pounded Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Power is now restored to an area slammed by a summer storm. As heavy rain and hail pounded colorado springs thursday afternoon -- thousands of people, including Tiny Campbell lost electricity.

“I walked in and there was no light,” Campbell said.

Some residents of the Patty Jewett neighborhood northeast of downtown saw their gardens destroyed.

“It’s not the first time this is ever happened to me with if you’ve lived here for a long time you know this is going to happen so I just went around and I put a few here cut it cut a few down and got the broom out and just do the best you can,” Campbell said.

That was the case for many of the neighbors in the area. In the end, the damage was mostly minor. Others watched as their neighborhood streets flooded.

“it’s unnerving to see right in front of your house fill up because we have this little cul-de-sac type thing in the drainage couldn’t handle all of the rain coming,” Patty Jewett resident Chris Orsborn said. “it started with the hail and it just got bigger and bigger. It was probably about a quarter size and my husband I ran out and covered our cars.”

Those 11 News spoke with say they are spending the next couple of days cleaning their yards and clearing their decks from the debris left behind from the storm today.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" in Castle Rock
Hiker killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation
As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’
PPTORTHUMB
Possible tornado strikes Pikes Peak Highway Thursday afternoon
19 Colorado colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
Severe storms continue over the plains tonight
Severe storm threat over the plains tonight

Latest News

Lawyers have released court records related to the two Las Animas County sheriff's deputies who...
Former sheriff weighs in on new body camera footage from Las Animas County Deputy
Summer storm causes hail and flooding across Colorado Springs
PPTORTHUMB
Possible tornado strikes Pikes Peak Highway Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Southern Colorado road crews make a dent in pothole filling requests