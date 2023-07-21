Summer storm brings flodding and hail across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Power is now restored to an area slammed by a summer storm. As heavy rain and hail pounded colorado springs thursday afternoon -- thousands of people, including Tiny Campbell lost electricity.

“I walked in and there was no light,” Campbell said.

Some residents of the Patty Jewett neighborhood northeast of downtown saw their gardens destroyed.

“It’s not the first time this is ever happened to me with if you’ve lived here for a long time you know this is going to happen so I just went around and I put a few here cut it cut a few down and got the broom out and just do the best you can,” Campbell said.

That was the case for many of the neighbors in the area. In the end, the damage was mostly minor. Others watched as their neighborhood streets flooded.

“it’s unnerving to see right in front of your house fill up because we have this little cul-de-sac type thing in the drainage couldn’t handle all of the rain coming,” Patty Jewett resident Chris Orsborn said. “it started with the hail and it just got bigger and bigger. It was probably about a quarter size and my husband I ran out and covered our cars.”

Those 11 News spoke with say they are spending the next couple of days cleaning their yards and clearing their decks from the debris left behind from the storm today.

