Possible tornado strikes Pikes Peak Highway Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a wild day of weather across southern Colorado on Thursday afternoon. There were several reports of golf-ball-sized hail or greater impacting Colorado Springs, with even larger hail reports east of I-25. Additionally, we are receiving reports and pictures of potential tornado damage from the Pikes Peak Highway. Doppler radar indicates rotation passing over the Pikes Peak Hwy, south of the Crystal Creek Reservoir around 2:00 pm. The rotation is visible where the bright green meets the red on the “Doppler Velocity” images below.

11 News Viewer Brad Carroll sent us some pretty compelling photos regarding what could be damage from a possible tornado. We’ve done our best to approximate the path above and included some location indicators. Early estimates suggest the damage path is around 3 miles long, but we’re still awaiting an official report. The images depict several large trees that were down, scattered in multiple different directions. When debris is scattered in such a manner, it can be indicative of a tornado.

DAMAGE PHOTOS (COURTESY OF 11 NEWS VIEWER BRAD CARROLL)

Overall, we still need the National Weather Service to officially confirm if this is indeed tornado damage. However, based on radar data and pictures, it seems likely that a tornado could have occurred. We’ll continue to monitor severe weather into this evening, primarily over the southeast plains. Thankfully, it appears that things will calm down a bit more on Friday and especially into the weekend.

-Luke

