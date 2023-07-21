Possible tornado strikes Pikes Peak Highway Thursday afternoon

Waiting for National Weather Service confirmation
PPTORTHUMB
PPTORTHUMB(KKTV)
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a wild day of weather across southern Colorado on Thursday afternoon. There were several reports of golf-ball-sized hail or greater impacting Colorado Springs, with even larger hail reports east of I-25. Additionally, we are receiving reports and pictures of potential tornado damage from the Pikes Peak Highway. Doppler radar indicates rotation passing over the Pikes Peak Hwy, south of the Crystal Creek Reservoir around 2:00 pm. The rotation is visible where the bright green meets the red on the “Doppler Velocity” images below.

11 News Viewer Brad Carroll sent us some pretty compelling photos regarding what could be damage from a possible tornado. We’ve done our best to approximate the path above and included some location indicators. Early estimates suggest the damage path is around 3 miles long, but we’re still awaiting an official report. The images depict several large trees that were down, scattered in multiple different directions. When debris is scattered in such a manner, it can be indicative of a tornado.

DAMAGE PHOTOS (COURTESY OF 11 NEWS VIEWER BRAD CARROLL)

Overall, we still need the National Weather Service to officially confirm if this is indeed tornado damage. However, based on radar data and pictures, it seems likely that a tornado could have occurred. We’ll continue to monitor severe weather into this evening, primarily over the southeast plains. Thankfully, it appears that things will calm down a bit more on Friday and especially into the weekend.

-Luke

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" in Castle Rock
Hiker killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation
As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’
19 Colorado colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
Severe storms continue over the plains tonight
Severe storm threat over the plains tonight
Firefighters at work on July 18, 2023.
Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs

Latest News

WATCH: Southern Colorado road crews make a dent in pothole filling requests
Severe storms continue over the plains tonight
Severe storm threat over the plains tonight
Public Works said they are making a dent in pothole filling requests. It's also a long process...
‘We are moving in the right direction’: Southern Colorado road crews make a dent in pothole filling requests
Tanis Gonzales and Samantha Piel are taking their “Love Story” to the next chapter after...
Colorado couple celebrates their ‘Love Story’ with Taylor Swift concert proposal