Former sheriff weighs in on new body camera footage from Las Animas County Deputy

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has been following this case out of the Trinidad area for some time now. New body camera footage shows the interactions between Las Animas County Deputy Henry Trujillo and Kenneth Espinoza, who was arrested after a traffic stop in November.

A traffic stop which Espinoza’s lawyers say led to him being tased multiple times. The las animas county sheriff told 11 News the man was tased only once.

In the video, Espinoza is seen handcuffed, sitting in the back of a police car before going inside the building with Trujillo. Former sheriff and law enforcement expert Dan Corsentino says the situation could’ve been handled differently.

“There was no imminent threat to Lt. that was apparent in any of the videos,” Corsentino said. “He was handcuffed at that point in time, so I think he could’ve done was used his feet and his legs to possibly pose a threat. There was no other threat I could’ve been handled much differently.”

Trujillo is now facing a civil suit in that case. Corsentino says one of the officers should have stepped in.

11 News did reach out to the las animas county sheriff’s office about the new video. They say they have no comment due to pending litigation.

Trujillo was placed on *paid leave. After the April arrest, pending an internal investigation. But last month was placed on unpaid leave. Following allegations he was involved in a separate road rage incident.

