Drying out this weekend

Heating back up by Sunday
KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Today is trending drier, but a few isolated storms can’t be totally ruled out. Highs are cooler, with 70s and 80s ahead!

WEEKEND: As of now, we will see a few storm chances over the weekend, but many will stay dry. Temperatures will be comfortable on Saturday, before heating back into the 90s and triple digits on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns for much of the week with highs in the 90s for many. We’ll see some storm chances return too.

