Deputies, police searching for suspects in east Colorado Springs after chase

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and police are searching the area of Yampa Street and Bennett Avenue in east Colorado Springs Friday afternoon for two suspects they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

El Paso County deputies said that they were responding to a call in the 1000 block of North Curtis Road in El Paso County when two men fled from the area in a vehicle. Deputies said the chase of the vehicle ended near Yampa and Bennett in Colorado Springs.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were searching for suspects on foot in the area as of this article’s last update. Officials have asked members of the public not to approach the suspects and to call 911 if you believe you see them. No descriptions of the two men were available as of this article’s last update.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

EPCSO Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of N. Curtis Street. 2 suspects fled in a vehicle- which ended near Yampa st. & Bennett Ave. 2 male suspects- , to be considered armed and dangerous. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 21, 2023

