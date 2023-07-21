Calling all photographers: Enter contest to see Colorado Springs park photo in a calendar!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have a camera and you have access to a Colorado Springs park, listen up, because you’re eligible to enter this year’s Discover Colorado Springs photo contest!

The city Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is inviting the public to submit up to five photos now through Sept. 7 for a chance to be featured in its 2024 calendar!

“We’re very excited for this year’s theme, which is ‘Celebrate the Seasons,’” said Stephanie Adams, senior analyst of community engagement for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “We want to have artists spotlight the beauty of our parks, trails and open spaces. Does not have to be a photo from this year -- a lot of people ask that -- it can be a photo from past years. We just want to see your best seasonal shots.”

The contest is open to anyone with a camera, professional or a hobbytograher. All ages are welcome, though a guardian must sign a waiver for kids under 18. Other guidelines include using landscape format only; sticking to parks, trails and open spaces managed by the city of Colorado Springs, not HOA- or county-owned; following the posted park rules while taking your photograph -- no scrambling, for instance! -- and using a high-resolution camera. Smartphone cameras are allowed, but only as long as the photo is 300 DPI or greater.

More on the contest rules can be found here.

And while we all love Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods, venturing to a lesser-known location could help your photo stand out!

Stephanie tells us thinking outside the box will help your image stand out.

“I think the most unique and the most sticking to the theme, so if you can find something that really screams a Colorado Springs location and it’s something we haven’t done before, and it has a really great seasonality to it ... you can really tell ‘that’s winter, that’s spring, that’s summer,’ you’re going to have better odds,” Adams said.

And your pets can be a part of the photos too!

What’s really cool this year is that for the first time in the contest’s 11-year history, these calendars will be available for the public to purchase! All proceeds will go right back to our city trails, open spaces and parks!

“The calendars are so popular. We’ve been turning people away [in past years] who showed up for free versions, and we really want to run more prints to get it out in the community. ... We also see it as a great way to make money for the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program,” Adams said when asked why Parks and Rec decided to finally start selling the calendars.

Entries are due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. They can be emailed to calendar@coloradosprings.gov, mailed to 1401 Recreation Way, or dropped off at that same address.

Adams says she’s very excited to see this year’s entries.

“Fourteen winners will be chosen for the calendar with a page of honorable mentions. And then in October, we will invite those artists to a special reception with the mayor and we will reveal this year’s calendar winners. It’s a big deal when we reveal the cover image because it’s a big surprise for the artist in the room.”

(Speaking of the mayor, 11 News got a chance to talk to new Mayor Yemi Mobolade this week, and we asked him out of curiosity, what’s his favorite Springs park? He tells us Palmer Park because he used to go running there a lot and loves the scenery! And before you all start sending in Palmer Park photos, relax -- he’s not one of the judges!)

Adams says winners will be notified sometime in the latter half of September. Calendars will go on sale after the reception in October at the Official Olympic City USA Shop.

“Colorado Springs has amazing parks and recreation facilities here. It is what makes Colorado Springs a great place to live, work or play. This calendar helps us spotlight that to the community,” Adams said. “I know that folks that mail the calendar to people who wish they live in Colorado Springs, and I know that people proudly display it at their desks. So we’re really excited for this year’s contest for the photos, but also for the marketing launch we’ll have in October to sell the calendar.”

