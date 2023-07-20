Woman injured on zipline in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was injured Wednesday while ziplining in Manitou Springs.

The injury happened during take-off, the city said, declining to elaborate further.

First responders got the woman stabilized, then used the zipline to get her down.

“In collaboration with the zipline staff, a collective decision was made to transport the injured party via the zipline to the base of the hill, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey to the awaiting ambulance,” the city said in a statement Thursday morning, calling the operation “successful and smooth.”

“Lt. Brad Dorris, one of the responders from Manitou Springs Fire Department, commended the outstanding level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by both MSFD [Manitou Springs Fire Department] and the zipline staff during the rescue operation. He stated, ‘The seamless teamwork between MSFD and the zipline staff resulted in a swift and efficient rescue and treatment of the patient, making this a highly successful operation overall,’” the city’s news statement continued.

The woman’s condition has not been released. The city also did not release the name of the ziplining company, only saying that the fire department responded to the 1300 block of Manitou Avenue and that the call came in at 3:45 p.m.

“The Manitou Springs Fire Department is proud to work alongside dedicated partners in the community to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. This incident serves as a testament that proficiency and synergy among parties results in positive and successful outcomes,” the city said.

