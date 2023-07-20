‘We are moving in the right direction’: Southern Colorado road crews make a dent in pothole filling requests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Summer is the busiest time of the year for southern Colorado road crews.

Our intense weather, with rapid cooling, heating, and heavy traffic, makes potholes common along the roadways in Colorado Springs. But officials with Public Works said they are making a dent in pothole filling requests. It’s also a long process to address all the issues.

At this time, public works officials say they have filled more than 30,000 potholes and expect to exceed last year’s rate.

Officials told 11 News there are only 12 trucks set aside for Public Works to fill potholes.

They also said they often have to fill the same potholes multiple times. Officials said filling a pothole is like taking aspirin- it temporarily relieves the pain. But repaving the roadway will make maintaining roads easier. Experts said tax-payer programs like PPRTA and 2C do just that.

“We are moving in the right direction,” Corey Farkas, Public Works Operations and Maintenance Manager, said. “We have the largest roadway infrastructure in Colorado for a municipality. The only organization with a larger roadway Infrastructure than Colorado Springs is CDOT. And so when you take an infrastructure that is that large with the amount of roads and the deterioration that we had. It’s gonna take us a while to get caught up to where we need to be.”

When it’s not raining here in the Springs, Public Works is able to fulfill all pothole requests within two weeks and catch up on the damage caused over the winter months.

Experts said weather plays a large part in whether they repair or fill the holes.

“When the weather is not conducive to properly repairing that pothole- we fill it,” Farkas said. “We try to make it as safe as possible for the motoring public. When we have good sustained sunny weather that is conducive for repairing a pothole, we will actually get out, and we will take the jackhammer and square up that hole; we will fix any compromised subgrade.”

If you see a pothole while on the roads, you can report it to the Go COS App or the city’s website. You can also call 719-385-ROAD to let them know where the potholes are.

Public Works said it could take up to two weeks to complete your request.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.