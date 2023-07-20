Veteran-owned business hub to open in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center will provide counseling, training, and mentoring to existing or aspiring veteran business owners.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happening Thursday: A hub for veteran-owned small businesses is having its grand opening in Colorado Springs!

The Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center will provide counseling, training, and mentoring to existing or aspiring veteran business owners. The headquarters for the center will be at Mount Caramel Veteran Service Center with a satellite office at the Catalyst Campus downtown. The center doesn’t just help current and former military -- its services extend to spouses too.

“What we’re hoping to do by this grand opening is just let the community know we are here. This is the first time this federal opportunity has been in the state of Colorado, so it’s super exciting, and let me clarify, you can be a veteran, active duty, reserve, national guard, a military spouse, to qualify for assistance,” said NaKia Palmer, the director of the Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center

According to the Small Business Association, Colorado has more than 48,000 veteran-owned small businesses.

The grand opening is at 4 p.m. Thursday. Watch the video above for more details.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" in Castle Rock
Hiker killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation
19 Colorado colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
Firefighters at work on July 18, 2023.
Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs
As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’
Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado

Latest News

Manitou Springs holds annual photo contest
Woman injured on zipline in Manitou Springs
Veteran businesses
WATCH: Veteran-owned business hub to open in Colorado Springs
Game camera image of Steven Samuelson shortly before he killed a moose near Divide in 2021. He...
Poacher convicted after killing Teller County moose
Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies’ Colorado Springs grand opening happening Saturday!