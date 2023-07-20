Veteran-owned business hub to open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happening Thursday: A hub for veteran-owned small businesses is having its grand opening in Colorado Springs!

The Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center will provide counseling, training, and mentoring to existing or aspiring veteran business owners. The headquarters for the center will be at Mount Caramel Veteran Service Center with a satellite office at the Catalyst Campus downtown. The center doesn’t just help current and former military -- its services extend to spouses too.

“What we’re hoping to do by this grand opening is just let the community know we are here. This is the first time this federal opportunity has been in the state of Colorado, so it’s super exciting, and let me clarify, you can be a veteran, active duty, reserve, national guard, a military spouse, to qualify for assistance,” said NaKia Palmer, the director of the Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center

According to the Small Business Association, Colorado has more than 48,000 veteran-owned small businesses.

The grand opening is at 4 p.m. Thursday. Watch the video above for more details.

