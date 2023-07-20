Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Sources tipped 11 News off Wednesday morning regarding southern Colorado law enforcement agencies executing several warrants in Pueblo County.

As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested. At this moment, we know law enforcement executed warrants. Officials said those warrants are related to multiple ongoing investigations.

Spokespeople with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Police told 11 News this is a multi-jurisdictional effort involving the gang unit with Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF.

The following is the statement from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Police:

“Today, the Pueblo Police Department joined forces with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office gang unit, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF for a multi-jurisdictional effort to execute several warrants related to a string of crimes involving the suspects in multiple ongoing investigations. As of right now, there is no known ongoing threat to the public. Additional information regarding today’s operation will be handled by each individual agency.”

One neighbor to one of the houses searched said this was the last thing he expected to wake up to Wednesday morning.

“This has been a real good, quiet neighborhood,” a neighbor to one of the searched houses, Greg Myers, said. “I’ve never seen the police on my street. I had no idea- I saw a swat team outside people in the alley. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.”

Officials said they have no further comment and will have more information later this week.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.