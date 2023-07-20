Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’

By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Sources tipped 11 News off Wednesday morning regarding southern Colorado law enforcement agencies executing several warrants in Pueblo County.

As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested. At this moment, we know law enforcement executed warrants. Officials said those warrants are related to multiple ongoing investigations.

Spokespeople with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Police told 11 News this is a multi-jurisdictional effort involving the gang unit with Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF.

The following is the statement from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Police:

“Today, the Pueblo Police Department joined forces with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office gang unit, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF for a multi-jurisdictional effort to execute several warrants related to a string of crimes involving the suspects in multiple ongoing investigations. As of right now, there is no known ongoing threat to the public. Additional information regarding today’s operation will be handled by each individual agency.”

One neighbor to one of the houses searched said this was the last thing he expected to wake up to Wednesday morning.

“This has been a real good, quiet neighborhood,” a neighbor to one of the searched houses, Greg Myers, said. “I’ve never seen the police on my street. I had no idea- I saw a swat team outside people in the alley. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.”

Officials said they have no further comment and will have more information later this week.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado
A still from the surveillance video on June 18, 2023.
WATCH: Video allegedly shows Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant involved in road rage brawl with teen
The scene at Pikes Peak and 32nd Street on July 18, 2023.
Heavy police activity near Old Colorado City tied to warrant
Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
An image from a criminal complaint for Davin Meyer. Investigators believe Meyer is the person...
Colorado teen suspected of trying to join a terrorist group as a fighter

Latest News

WATCH: Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’
WATCH: Homelessness in Colorado Springs to be tackled with mental health outreach, mayor says
Severe storms over the plains this evening, more severe tomorrow
Severe storms likely Thursday
Severe storms over the plains this evening, more severe tomorrow
Severe storms over the plains this evening, more severe tomorrow