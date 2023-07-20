Remembering the lives lost 11 years after the Aurora theater shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - For the last 11 years, July 20 has marked a somber anniversary in the state of Colorado: the loss of 12 innocent lives in a massacre at an Aurora movie theater.

During the opening minutes of the latest “Batman” movie at the Century 16 theater on July 20, 2012, a gunman stormed the room and opened fire, killing 12 and injuring 70 others. He left out the back door but was arrested at his car within six minutes of the first 911 calls. Nearly three years to the day later, the killer was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance for parole.

For the survivors, many have made full recoveries in the years since the mass shooting, while others were left with life-altering injuries.

We want to remember the names of those lost July 20, 2012:

Jonathan Blunk, 26

Alexander Boik, 18

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Childress, 29

Gordon Cowdon, 51

Jessica Ghawi, 24

Petty Officer 3rd Class John Thomas Larimer, 27

Matthew McQuinn, 27

Micayla Medek, 23

Alex Sullivan, 27

Alexander Teves, 24

Rebecca Wingo, 32

Veronica Moser-Sullivan, 6

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.