Remembering the lives lost 11 years after the Aurora theater shooting

A crowd gathered at midnight July 20, 2022, in Aurora for a candelight vigil honoring the...
A candlelight vigil in 2022 honoring the victims of the mass shooting inside a movie theater.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - For the last 11 years, July 20 has marked a somber anniversary in the state of Colorado: the loss of 12 innocent lives in a massacre at an Aurora movie theater.

During the opening minutes of the latest “Batman” movie at the Century 16 theater on July 20, 2012, a gunman stormed the room and opened fire, killing 12 and injuring 70 others. He left out the back door but was arrested at his car within six minutes of the first 911 calls. Nearly three years to the day later, the killer was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance for parole.

For the survivors, many have made full recoveries in the years since the mass shooting, while others were left with life-altering injuries.

We want to remember the names of those lost July 20, 2012:

Jonathan Blunk, 26

Alexander Boik, 18

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Childress, 29

Gordon Cowdon, 51

Jessica Ghawi, 24

Petty Officer 3rd Class John Thomas Larimer, 27

Matthew McQuinn, 27

Micayla Medek, 23

Alex Sullivan, 27

Alexander Teves, 24

Rebecca Wingo, 32

Veronica Moser-Sullivan, 6

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" in Castle Rock
Hiker killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation
19 Colorado colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
Firefighters at work on July 18, 2023.
Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs
Severe storms over the plains this evening, more severe tomorrow
Severe storms likely Thursday
Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado

Latest News

Game camera image of Steven Samuelson shortly before he killed a moose near Divide in 2021. He...
Poacher convicted after killing Teller County moose
Severe storms over the plains this evening, more severe tomorrow
Severe storms likely Thursday
WATCH: Former sheriff weighs in on new body camera footage from Las Animas County Sheriff's office
As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’