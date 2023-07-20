Poacher convicted after killing Teller County moose

DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - Two years after a poacher shot a moose and left it to die, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says at last a conviction has been secured in the heinous case.

“This moose was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously,” said Travis Sauder, the assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, who was part of the initial investigation.

In September 2021, a moose was stalked in the woods in northern Teller County before being shot with an arrow. The animal’s remains were later discovered between Forest Service roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage near Divide, and CPW was called. Their investigation would conclude that the moose’s killer had tried to cut off its head, and failing that, covered the animal with tree branches and sticks in an attempt to hide it.

“I want to make it clear: [he] was not a hunter. He is a poacher,” said Tim Kroening, the area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region.

Wildlife officers got a big break in the case after going through game cameras in the area: A man dressed in camo and carrying a bow and arrow had been clearly caught on video. CPW released the images last fall and asked the public for help identifying him.

“We rely on honest sportspeople to help us solve these types of cases,” Sauder said.

And help they did: through numerous tips from outraged citizens, along with what CPW referred to as good old fashioned police work, the man on camera was identified as 33-year-old Kansasan Steven Samuelson.

“The investigation reached a climax when Sauder and [CPW Officer Ben] Meier drove to Kansas where they worked with members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to confront Samuelson at work and execute a search warrant to gather valuable evidence at Samuelson’s Oakley home,” CPW said.

Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Samuelson had pleaded guilty to felony charges of willful destruction of wildlife, as well as misdemeanor charges of hunting without a proper and valid big game license, aggravated illegal possession of wildlife, failure to prepare wildlife for human consumption, hunting in a careless manner and illegal take of wildlife.

For those crimes, Samuelson was fined nearly $20,000 and given 65 points against his hunting license. In Colorado, it only takes 20 points for a hunting license to be suspended.

Samuelson was also sentenced to two years in jail, but CPW says it was deferred sentence, meaning jail time would be waived if he meets the terms of the plea agreement.

“We are fortunate members of the public share our passion for wildlife and helped us catch the poacher,” Sauder said.

If you have knowledge of a crime against state wildlife, you’re asked to contact to CPW or report it anonymously to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-COLO-OGT or game.thief@state.co.us.

Breaking News:

If you illegally kill Colorado #wildlife, @COParksWildlife officers will track you down and hand you a warrant, even if you live out-of-state.

Ask Steven Samuelson, of Oakley, Kan.

Thanks to the public for a huge assist.

Here's the details.https://t.co/i5eSpFOCWK pic.twitter.com/uVjF6V7PoU — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.