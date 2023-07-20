4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff, Courtney Bunting and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina boy is hoping to become this year’s national mullet champion for kids in his age group.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. His parents said they have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Brantley’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in last year’s national competition.

And this year Brantley has already made it into round two with voting continuing on Thursday.

“Brantley enjoys shaking his mullet while supporting local bands,” his family shared. “He adores the attention from the ladies and loves our country and its military.”

More information and to vote for Brantley can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado
A still from the surveillance video on June 18, 2023.
WATCH: Video allegedly shows Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant involved in road rage brawl with teen
The scene at Pikes Peak and 32nd Street on July 18, 2023.
Heavy police activity near Old Colorado City tied to warrant
Sunset Amphitheater
‘It is being designed to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built’: controversial southern Colorado music venue to break ground
An image from a criminal complaint for Davin Meyer. Investigators believe Meyer is the person...
Colorado teen suspected of trying to join a terrorist group as a fighter

Latest News

As of Wednesday, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
WATCH: Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies execute several warrants in ‘ongoing investigations’
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
The mother of a 2-year-old with a terminal illness said she wants to make her daughter's last...
Mother of terminally ill toddler hopes to make daughter’s last moments special