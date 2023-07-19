World Jump Rope Championships see record numbers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of athletes from 25 different countries are in town this week for an eight-day event, showcasing the best jump roping across the globe. The World Jump Rope Championships hadn’t been in-person since 2019 and in it’s first year back set a new record for athletes competing.

The competition, hosted at Ed Robson Arena, is being live streamed each day. To see the stream or for more information click here.

