World Jump Rope Championships see record numbers in Colorado Springs

It’s the first year back in-person since 2019 and the first time hosted in Colorado Springs.
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of athletes from 25 different countries are in town this week for an eight-day event, showcasing the best jump roping across the globe. The World Jump Rope Championships hadn’t been in-person since 2019 and in it’s first year back set a new record for athletes competing.

The competition, hosted at Ed Robson Arena, is being live streamed each day. To see the stream or for more information click here.

