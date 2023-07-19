Scammers trying to swindle money from grieving families in new funeral scam

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Law enforcement are warning of a new scam striking families at their most vulnerable.

These criminals are preying on grieving families grappling through a death.

According to a new warning shared by Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), scammers will browse through obituaries and other sources to get information on upcoming funerals and memorial services. With that info in hand, they’ll then call the families and tell them they need to pay more money -- or else the services will be canceled and their loved one won’t be put to rest.

“They ... tell [the family] that they need to pay more money than originally planned right away,” CBI said. “... The pressure is on to make that payment immediately, before the caller gets off the phone and proceeds to cancel services.  Funds may be paid with a wire transfer, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or through a service like Zelle or Venmo.”

According to CBI, the Federal Trade Commission is seeing this type of scam reported more and more.

Law enforcement recommends the following preventative measures you can take so that you or someone you love doesn’t ever fall victim to this heinous scam:

- Stop and don’t give in to pressure!  Honest businesses will not put this kind of pressure on you. They know how painful this time is, and will give the family time to make decisions.

- Consider your contract. When you left the funeral planning, you most likely entered into a contract with the funeral home to provide certain things for a set price. Why would a legitimate business call later with extra costs?

- Look at the Red Flags! When someone asks you to pay immediately, using a payment source that is difficult or even impossible to recall or trace, they are most likely scammers!

- Hang up on the caller and contact the funeral home directly. Use the number you know to be the number for the funeral home, not one the caller gave you. Ask your funeral director if they have tried to contact you.

- Discuss this with someone outside of your family, like a trusted friend, an attorney, a priest or minister, or a victim advocate. Having someone who is not grieving look at things will

If you or someone you know has been approached by scammers or been victimized, call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Victim Assistance Program at 303-239-4242.

