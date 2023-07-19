New wildfire mutual aid strike team in southern Colorado hopes to shorten response times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new plan is in place for tackling wildfires in the Pikes Peak Region.

Firefighting agencies in El Paso County have worked together for years on mutual aid, leaders say. But now-- there’s a new streamlined process for teaming up, and officials hope it will dramatically improve response times.

“What this initiative does is it brings more consistency in a more rapid response to these fires,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Randy Royal.

Until now, when a wildfire was getting big enough that the responding agency needed help, someone in charge would pick up the phone and call neighboring agencies, asking for available trucks and crews. Officials say sometimes, that process took between 30 minutes and an hour.

Now, seven agencies in El Paso County (listed below) have an agreement that each will have a brush truck and crews on stand-by at all times to be called out for mutual aid in the event of a wildfire. The goal is to have the strike team out within 90 seconds, according to what leaders said about the program Tuesday.

Leaders say the agency that takes the initial call will head straight to the blaze, while neighboring agencies meet at one of four pre-determined locations for a briefing before heading to the fire.

For small departments with relatively short rosters, the new strike team brings a big feeling of support.

“We are going to get those five engines immediately, or as soon as possible, where it might’ve taken 30 to 60 minutes beforehand to actually get those units organized and get them out the door and on scene,” said Lt. Brent Millwright with Falcon Fire Protection District. “Now it’s going to be instantaneous, so it’s very reassuring.”

Officials say, departments did not have to buy new equipment or hire new firefighters.

“It’s a new way of organizing resources that are already available in the county,” said Millwright.

Firefighting agencies participating in the Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Type 6 Strike Team:

Black Forest Fire Rescue

Cimarron Hills Fire Department

City of Fountain Fire Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Falcon Fire Protection District

Monument Fire District

Security Fire Department

Type 6, mentioned in the official title of the new team, refers to the type of truck used to fight wildfires in urban areas.

