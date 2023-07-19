Help a local child: Backpack Bash accepting donations through July 24!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to help a local child get off to a strong start this coming school year!

Colorado Springs’ annual Backpack Bash has been extended through the 24th in order to collect more backpacks for participating kids.

The goal is 12,000 backpacks -- and right now, it’s 1,400 bags away.

For families struggling financially, getting school supplies for their children can be exceedingly difficult. This is where Backpack Bash -- and your generous donations! -- comes in. The drive collects brand new backpacks, which will then be filled with school supplies and given to a local child on one of two pickup dates, July 29 and Aug. 5. Kids must be present to receive a backpack. Click here for pickup locations and for more on how to register.

Below are seven Walmarts across El Paso County where you can drop off a brand new backpack through Monday the 24th! Donations bins are set up in the front of the store.

Platte, 3201 E. Platte Ave, Colorado Springs

8th Street, 707 S 8th St., Colorado Springs

Razorback, 8250 Razorback Road, Colorado Springs

Powers, 1571 Space Center Drive, Colorado Springs

Falcon, 11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon

Woodmen, 5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs

Monument, 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument

Walmarts in Castle Rock (133 Sam Walton Lane) and Woodland Park (19600 Highway 24) also have donation bins at their stores.

You can also bring your backpacks directly to the Backpack Bash staff at the corner of 14th Street and Vermijo Avenue near Old Colorado City.

If you’d rather donate out of your wallet, it doesn’t take much to help a child. Every $11 donated puts a backpack on a child in our community. Click here to donate.

