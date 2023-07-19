GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
By Joshua Robinson and Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A speeding car went airborne and crashed into two homes in Missouri, killing one person on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis County.

A resident in the neighborhood provided KMOV with a video of the incident.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the content in the video disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, veered from the roadway and went airborne after hitting an embankment.

The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of the structures.

Police said both homes were occupied, but no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

