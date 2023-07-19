Dunkin’ inviting customers to DOUGHnate towards fighting childhood cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Here’s a delicious way to donate a good cause!

Wednesday marks the start of Dunkin’s “Shine Gold” initiative to help fight childhood cancer. Now through Aug. 5, customers can donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and receive a free Gold Joy donut as a thank you! You can donate at any participating Dunkin’ location.

Every cent donated in Colorado over the next two weeks will be given to local children’s hospitals!

The Gold Joy donut’s coloring -- gold icing, yellow sprinkles -- represents childhood cancer awareness.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 and aims to bring joy to children battling serious illnesses. Learn more here.

Thank you @dunkindonuts for stopping by @KKTV11News This Morning!!🍩



Their Shine Gold initiative starts today through Aug. 5. If you make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Colorado locations, you’ll get a free gold joy donut. pic.twitter.com/Achl0ZUpKI — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) July 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.