Dunkin’ inviting customers to DOUGHnate towards fighting childhood cancer

The foundation's mission is bringing joy to children battling illness.
The foundation's mission is bringing joy to children battling illness.(Dunkin')
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Here’s a delicious way to donate a good cause!

Wednesday marks the start of Dunkin’s “Shine Gold” initiative to help fight childhood cancer. Now through Aug. 5, customers can donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and receive a free Gold Joy donut as a thank you! You can donate at any participating Dunkin’ location.

Every cent donated in Colorado over the next two weeks will be given to local children’s hospitals!

The Gold Joy donut’s coloring -- gold icing, yellow sprinkles -- represents childhood cancer awareness.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 and aims to bring joy to children battling serious illnesses. Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still from the surveillance video on June 18, 2023.
WATCH: Video allegedly shows Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant involved in road rage brawl with teen
Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado
The scene at Pikes Peak and 32nd Street on July 18, 2023.
Heavy police activity near Old Colorado City tied to warrant
Shooting at a Colorado Springs Sonic.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at a popular chain restaurant
An image from a criminal complaint for Davin Meyer. Investigators believe Meyer is the person...
Colorado teen suspected of trying to join a terrorist group as a fighter

Latest News

Firefighters at work on July 18, 2023.
Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs
"The Rock" as seen from I-25.
Hiker killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation
Southern Colorado deputy charged in fight with a teen, already under investigation for separate...
Southern Colorado deputy charged in fight with a teen, already under investigation for separate incident
7.19.23
Storms Wednesday & Thursday