Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was trapped in their car Tuesday night after crashing into construction equipment.

Police and firefighters were called out to Interquest Parkway and Federal Drive around 10:40 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash. They found the driver stuck in their car and unable to get out.

Fire crews were able to extricate the driver -- who had otherwise not suffered any major injuries -- from the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital as a precaution, where all injuries were deemed as minor.

Interquest was closed for about 90 minutes.

At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed.

1 patient extricated in stable condition pic.twitter.com/HItVdwbCHs — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 19, 2023

