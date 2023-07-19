Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was trapped in their car Tuesday night after crashing into construction equipment.
Police and firefighters were called out to Interquest Parkway and Federal Drive around 10:40 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash. They found the driver stuck in their car and unable to get out.
Fire crews were able to extricate the driver -- who had otherwise not suffered any major injuries -- from the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital as a precaution, where all injuries were deemed as minor.
Interquest was closed for about 90 minutes.
At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed.
