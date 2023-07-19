Driver freed from vehicle after crashing into construction equipment in north Colorado Springs

Firefighters at work on July 18, 2023.
Firefighters at work on July 18, 2023.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was trapped in their car Tuesday night after crashing into construction equipment.

Police and firefighters were called out to Interquest Parkway and Federal Drive around 10:40 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash. They found the driver stuck in their car and unable to get out.

Fire crews were able to extricate the driver -- who had otherwise not suffered any major injuries -- from the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital as a precaution, where all injuries were deemed as minor.

Interquest was closed for about 90 minutes.

At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed.

