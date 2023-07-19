Climber killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed Tuesday night in a fall while climbing at a Castle Rock park.

Officials say the deadly accident happened at Rock Park, the site of the iconic castle-shaped rock that inspired the community’s name.

“Castle Rock Fire and Rescue was called at 8 p.m. to Rock Park. They found a man, who witnesses reported had fallen while climbing. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead,” the town said in a social media post.

According to the Rock Park website, visitors can climb up “The Rock” using a designated single-track trail. Hikers are advised to use caution, as even though the trail is fairly short, the terrain is rugged and steep. The website also warns of falling rocks and rockslides.

Information on how the climber fell and whether he was on or off the trail has not been released.

