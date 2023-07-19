Climber killed after fall from Castle Rock’s iconic rock formation

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:42 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed Tuesday night in a fall while climbing at a Castle Rock park.

Officials say the deadly accident happened at Rock Park, the site of the iconic castle-shaped rock that inspired the community’s name.

“Castle Rock Fire and Rescue was called at 8 p.m. to Rock Park. They found a man, who witnesses reported had fallen while climbing. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead,” the town said in a social media post.

According to the Rock Park website, visitors can climb up “The Rock” using a designated single-track trail. Hikers are advised to use caution, as even though the trail is fairly short, the terrain is rugged and steep. The website also warns of falling rocks and rockslides.

Information on how the climber fell and whether he was on or off the trail has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still from the surveillance video on June 18, 2023.
WATCH: Video allegedly shows Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant involved in road rage brawl with teen
Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado
The scene at Pikes Peak and 32nd Street on July 18, 2023.
Heavy police activity near Old Colorado City tied to warrant
Shooting at a Colorado Springs Sonic.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at a popular chain restaurant
An image from a criminal complaint for Davin Meyer. Investigators believe Meyer is the person...
Colorado teen suspected of trying to join a terrorist group as a fighter

Latest News

BACKPACK BASH
Help a local child: Backpack Bash accepting donations through July 24!
The District Attorney says if your child needs to go to a courtroom for any reason, it is...
Child courtroom demonstrations to help children who may need to testify against accusers
A new plan is in place for tackling wildfires in the Pikes Peak Region.
New wildfire mutual aid strike team in southern Colorado hopes to shorten response times
World Jump Rope Championships
World Jump Rope Championships see record numbers in Colorado Springs