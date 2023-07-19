74th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship tees off in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a field of 150+, the only Colorado golfer led off the first USGA event held on a military installation.

Logan Hale was born in Colorado Springs and is now committed to play golf at the next level at DU. Hale said The U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship is the biggest tournament she’s played in.

Hale says she was feeling the nerves as she was the first to tee off Monday morning at Eisenhower Golf Club.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.