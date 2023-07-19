19 Colorado colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year, Colorado sees thousands of openings for in-demand jobs.

In an effort to bridge the workforce gap, Gov. Jared Polis with the Colorado Community College System are launching the Career Advance Colorado workforce program this fall.

“It will essentially allow them to enroll, they’ll get tuition, fees, course materials covered. If there are dollars left over, some additional living expenses can also be used through these funds,” explained Landon Pirius, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for the Colorado Community College System.

The program’s goal is to prepare around 20,000 Coloradans for high skilled careers including:

Firefighting

Forestry

Education

Early childhood education

Law enforcement

Nursing

Construction

“We don’t for see any of these industries to kind of let up. There is a constant demand for new teachers, there’s a constant demand for early childhood educators, there’s a constant threat for wildfires, so there is a need for more firefighters and wildland fire experts, and so on,” said Pirius. “We don’t see this program as a short-term solution. We see it as something that’s going to help employers today and help employers for years to come because we’ll hopefully build the pipelines of trained employees into their sectors.”

Students who are currently enrolled or looking to enroll in any of those trades are encouraged to apply.

First, apply for federal and/or state financial aid then look at 1 of the 19 participating schools to learn about their unique application process and programs.

“It’s literally in every corner of Colorado. So, whether you live in Denver, Colorado springs, Durango, Sterling, whatever, we have a college near you and these programs are available, some of which are online,” said Pirius.

Career Advance Colorado is building off the success of a similar program, Care Forward Colorado, which helped more than 3,000 Coloradans complete programs in in emergency medical services, phlebotomy, medical assisting, and other health fields facing significant shortages.

