Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is suspected of threatening to bomb and shoot multiple people in Colorado.

The Crowley County Sheriff shared details on the arrest of Chelsea Minjarez with the public on Tuesday. According to the sheriff, Minjarez is suspected of sending text messages threatening that if Judge Medina and himself did not resign by the end of the day people were going to be hurt or killed.

The social media post by the sheriff adds that the threatening text messages were received on June 27, 2022. On Wednesday, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Minjarez and she was taken into custody on Monday.

According to the indictment for Minjarez, she allegedly sent a message on or about June 26, 2022 that read “Crowley and otero county court houses are going to be bombed and shot up tomorrow,” containing a threat to injure someone. The indictment points to several more text messages over the following days in June of 2022 with similar threats.

As of Wednesday, Minjarez was in federal custody.

The full indictment can be read below:

