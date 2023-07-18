Woman gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The animal attack happened Monday morning near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone. The woman sustained “significant” injuries to her chest and abdomen. She was reportedly taken by helicopter to a hospital in Idaho.

“It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged,” part of a news release from the National Park Service reads. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

Park officials add that mating season, or the rut, typically occurs from mid-July through August. During the rut, bison can become agitated more quickly.

The identity of the woman gored was not released to the public.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.