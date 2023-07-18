WATCH: Video allegedly shows Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant involved in road rage brawl with teen

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado law enforcement officer is facing more controversy after a newly released surveillance video appears to show him yelling and fighting in the middle of a Trinidad street.

The law firm that released the video says the fight caught on camera stems from a road rage incident on June 18 -- and along with the deputy, involved a teenage boy.

“This is a terrifying display of violence, in public, by the lieutenant of LACSO [Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office],” said Colorado Springs-based Mehr Law in a statement Tuesday.

According to a police report, on the 18th, officers responded to Santa Fe Trail Drive after receiving two separate assault calls from the same location, with each party claiming to be the victim. One of the callers identified himself as Lt. Henry Trujillo of the county sheriff’s office.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Trujillo and two motorcycle riders. They all acknowledged getting in a fight after the motorcyclists passed Trujillo on the road, but disagreed on the details: Trujillo told police the riders had shoved him and punched him, while one of the riders said Trujillo threw the first punch.

An officer noticed a camera outside a house across the street and asked the homeowners if they could review it. The police report confirms the incident was caught on camera:

“I observed [redacted] pull his motorcycle over onto the side of the road. I also observed the Buick quickly stop behind [redacted] and I could hear the brakes of the motor vehicle and tires squeal on the asphalt.

“I then observe Henry exit the front driver side portion of the motor vehicle and ask [redacted], ‘You want to drive like a [expletive] [expletive] you stupid [expletive]? Henry closes his motor vehicle’s door and aggressively approached [redacted] while yelling expletives in an aggressive manner. When Henry encounters [expletive] from approximately 2 feet away, [redacted] stepped towards Henry and appears to punch him.

“At this time, the two begin physically fighting each other.” - Excerpt from police report detailing what was seen on the surveillance video

Trujillo is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct for the incident.

Mehr Law argues that this is only the latest example in a series of dangerous behavior by Trujillo.

“Let’s be clear. Lt. Henry Trujillo attacked a 16-year-old minor because he had the audacity to pass him on the road. ... This behavior is completely unacceptable and the longer the sheriff’s office and district attorney refuse to put a stop to it, the more they put the rest of us at risk,” the firm said.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behavior from an adult who was also an officer of the law,” the teen’s father said in the statement released by Mehr Law. “As a father it’s very frustrating that my son had to go through this and was put in danger from someone who doesn’t uphold the law and thinks he can do what he pleases.”

11 News has previously reported that Trujillo is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly tasing a man 35 times during a traffic stop last year. He also has a history of harassment, fighting in public and disorderly conduct, according to a series of criminal convictions between 1998-2009.

Mehr Law is representing the 47-year-old man involved in the tasing incident.

11 News spoke with the Las Animas County sheriff, who says Trujillo was on unpaid leave at the time of the June 18 incident. He could not speak to that investigation, stating that it was Trinidad Police Department’s case.

Trujillo is on leave pending the results of an outside agency’s investigation into the tasing case.

The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office sent the following statement to KKTV 11 News:

“On June 18, 2023 Lt. Henry Trujillo was involved in an incident within the City of Trinidad. On this day Trujillo was off duty, not in uniform and was currently on administrative leave with pay for a prior incident that is still currently under an internal investigation. This current incident that occurred on June 18, 2023 was investigated by the Trinidad Police Department and was referred to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office had no role in the investigation of the June 18, 2023 incident. Due to this latest incident involving Lieutenant Henry Trujillo, his status was changed on June 26, 2023 from administrative leave with pay to administrative leave without pay.”

An internal investigation continues into the November 2022 incident.

