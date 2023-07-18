WATCH: 11 News goes underground for unforgettable Cave of the Winds experience!

11 News' Matt Kroschel ventured underground for an unforgettable experience!
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:43 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s an El Paso County attraction that draws millions of people from all over the world.

And also -- maybe haunted???

11 News’ Matt Kroschel is venturing into the Pikes Peak region’s underworld to check out the Cave of the Winds’ iconic lantern tour! Watch the video above to see more -- and check out this link for how to set up your own tour at Cave of the Winds!

