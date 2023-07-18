WATCH: 11 News goes underground for unforgettable Cave of the Winds experience!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s an El Paso County attraction that draws millions of people from all over the world.

And also -- maybe haunted???

11 News’ Matt Kroschel is venturing into the Pikes Peak region’s underworld to check out the Cave of the Winds’ iconic lantern tour! Watch the video above to see more -- and check out this link for how to set up your own tour at Cave of the Winds!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.