Homeless “emergency” declared by Denver’s new mayor

DENVER (KKTV) - The Mayor of Denver announced a “State of Emergency” tied to the homeless challenge on Tuesday.

“We know we have people who are right now living and dying on the streets of Denver,” Mayor Mike Johnston explained during a news conference.

Johnson said they would sign a declaration of emergency that will activate the emergency operations center in Denver while setting a goal to get 1,000 people who are currently unhoused a home by the end of the calendar year in Denver The goal of the declaration is to help secure funding for his plan.

“We will be looking at an all of the above strategy on housing,” Johnston added. “We will be calling on landlords and property owners all over the city who have units that are available to partner with us to get people access to those units.”

Johnston will be looking at hotels that could be converted into apartments along with the possibility of utilizing tiny homes or “micro communities.”

Johnston was just sworn into office on Monday. You can read Johnston’s campaign plan by clicking here.

According to the Common Sense Institute, Denver’s homeless population has risen by almost 44%—nearly 12 times faster than the city’s total population growth between 2016 and 2021. The total population in Denver actually declined by over 4,000 people in 2021.

