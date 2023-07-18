Heavy police activity near Old Colorado City tied to warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and a tactical team have swarmed a street just west of Old Colorado City as they execute a warrant Tuesday morning.

Springs police were close-lipped about what the warrant was for, just that they were looking for a wanted party. The police activity is happening at the corner of Pikes Peak and 32nd Street.

Our crew on scene says they see seven people detained in handcuffs, but it’s unknown if any are the subject of the warrant.

Police tell us there is no shelter-in-place order in effect at this time, though people should avoid the area and let officers work.

