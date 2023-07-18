Experts urge caution as southern Colorado sees high heat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, southern Colorado approached record temperatures in what is typically the hottest time of year.

With temperatures in the 90′s and, for some, triple digits, experts are urging everyone to stay cautious. That means keeping a close eye on your health as you experience the heat.

Joey Buttenweiser with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said firefighters are on alert for heat-related calls. While they only had one confirmed call Monday afternoon, they’re expecting more as temperatures stay near records.

11 Breaking Weather meteorologists report the record temperature for Colorado Springs on Monday’s date is 96°F, which was set in 2019. In Pueblo, the record is 105°F, set in 2003.

While those two cities didn’t break those records Monday, experts are still urging caution when going outside.

“Well, as much as you can, if you know you’re going to be outside, go ahead and pre-hydrate, eat healthy, and get some fluids on board before you’re going outdoors,” said Lt. Buttenweiser.

Dr. Ian Tullburg said hydration is incredibly important, but it’s not enough to just drink water.

“If you just flood yourself with water and add nothing else,” Dr. Tullburg said, “your electrolyte level could get a little bit off and that can actually lead to some very similar symptoms to that heat exhaustion.”

He said eating food with salt and drinking fluids with electrolytes will help keep those levels stable.

He and Lt. Buttenweiser said there are three major heat-related illnesses you need to watch out for before seeking help.

Heat Cramps:

According to Dr. Tullburg, heat cramps can be a result of dehydration and low electrolytes. The main symptoms are cramping and muscle spasms, and he said they can even happen as you’re cooling off.

If you don’t hydrate or cool off, things can escalate to heat exhaustion:

These symptoms are nausea, dizziness and vomiting. If you experience this, Dr. Tullburg said you need to get yourself to a cooler place. He said standing in the shade helps, but often, that’s not enough and you need to get inside. He also said you’ll need to drink plenty of water.

Again, he said you can get these symptoms even if you’re hydrated if you aren’t also consuming electrolytes.

If that’s left untreated, things can escalate to heat stroke:

If you experience this, Dr. Tullburg said you need to seek help immediately.

In heat stroke, you will stop sweating, experience a high core temperature and could possibly pass out, according to Dr. Tullburg. He also said the main symptom is an altered mental state.

“That is a 100% medical emergency, you need to be in the emergency room if something like that happens,” he said.

He also said it’s important to be aware of sunburns. He said burns are more difficult to treat than many realize, and it’s important to wear the right coverings and protection to avoid them.

If you need to go out, experts recommend hydrating beforehand, keeping water on you at all times and staying in cooler areas.

