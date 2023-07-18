Crash leads to fuel spill in north Colorado Springs

The scene near Academy and Voyager on July 18, 2023.
The scene near Academy and Voyager on July 18, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and city stormwater crews have spent the morning cleaning up a fuel spill after a semi and pickup truck crashed on the north side of the city Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Academy and Kelly Johnson and caused fuel to leak out of the semi. Further details on the incident weren’t available at the time of this writing, though 11 News is told a stormwater team responded because of the risk of fuel getting into a nearby storm drain.

As of 8:30 a.m., most of the intersection was back open. One lane on Voyager and a turn lane on Academy were still blocked at last report.

