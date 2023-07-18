Colorado teen suspected of trying to join a terrorist group as a fighter

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen from Colorado is being charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Colorado announced that 18-year-old Davin Meyer was arrested on Friday at DIA. Investigators believe Meyer pledged an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS and intended to travel to Iraq to join the terrorist organization as a fighter.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman of the District of Colorado is prosecuting on behalf of the government with the assistance of Jennifer Levy of the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The case is being investigated by the FBI Denver Field Office with assistance provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, officials first learned about Meyer’s alleged interest in joining ISIS in June of 2022 when someone who knew Meyer “observed” his radical Islamic beliefs escalate as Meyer “sought out more extremist videos and content online and openly discussed his violent intentions.” The documents go on to state Meyer started communicating with someone online whom he believed to be an ISIS facilitator, when in fact the person who whe was communicating with online was an FBI Confidential Human Source. Investigators have reason to believe Meyer was going to travel overseas and join ISIS based on the online communication.

Read the criminal complaint below:

