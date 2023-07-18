Colorado attorney general shares details on settlement tied to border wall construction

Border wall construction near Weslaco, Texas.
Border wall construction near Weslaco, Texas.(U.S. CBP / Glenn Fawcett)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
DENVER (KKTV) - This week, Colorado’s attorney general shared details on a settlement of lawsuits tied to the construction of border wall projects that occurred during the Trump administration.

“A coalition of states sued the Trump administration on two occasions — in 2019 and 2020 — alleging that it was illegally diverting taxpayer funds authorized for other purposes to construct a border wall in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California,” part of a news release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office issued on Monday reads. “As part of today’s settlement, the Biden administration agrees to cease construction of border barriers with the challenged funds and take several important measures to remediate the environmental harm caused by the construction.”

The release adds that part of the settlement agreement will result in restoring funding for military construction projects including $8 million for a Space Control facility at Peterson Space Force Base.

Among the settlement terms are the following:

  • The parties confirm that $427,296,000 in funding for military construction projects in the plaintiff states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Virginia, and Wisconsin has been restored. Exact amounts per state can be found on page 7 of the settlement agreement.
  • The Department of Homeland Security will provide $25 million toward the acquisition of conservation property to offset some of the border wall’s environmental impacts.
  • The Department of Homeland Security will install small and large wildlife passages in the border barrier system for several endangered species. If exigent circumstances arise or border security operations demand it, the Department of Homeland Security may install gates to enable those passages to be closed.
  • The Department of Homeland Security will provide $1.1 million to fund programs that monitor several federally endangered species, including the Peninsular Bighorn Sheep, Sonoran Desert Pronghorn, Mexican Gray Wolf, ocelot, and jaguar.

The full settlement agreement can be read below:

