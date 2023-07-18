Child courtroom demonstrations to help children who may need to testify against accusers

The District Attorney says if your child needs to go to a courtroom for any reason, it is better to let them see inside one before they testify. This is for cases that involves sexual assault, domestic violence and murder that a kid may have witnessed.
The District Attorney says if your child needs to go to a courtroom for any reason, it is...
The District Attorney says if your child needs to go to a courtroom for any reason, it is better to let them see inside one before they testify. This is for cases that involves sexual assault, domestic violence and murder that a kid may have witnessed.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is a new tool to help local kids who may have to testify in court, prepare for a difficult process.

The District Attorney’s Office is starting a new program for non-profits organizations in our community, who regularly prepare kids to appear before attorneys and a judge.

District Attorney Michael Allen tells 11 News if your child needs to go to a courtroom for any reason, it is better to let them see inside one before they testify. If that is not possible, the child courtroom model will help. This way, the child is familiar with how the courtroom works and won’t be as nervous.

Children can be asked to testify in a number of cases. This includes sexual assault, domestic violence and murder cases. Attendees including Maeve Basenberg was shown how a courtroom works at Safe Passage. Basenberg was introduced to the judge, jury, prosecution and defense using the model.

After the demonstration, Basenberg tells 11 News she would feel much more comfortable in a full courtroom.

“Definitely makes me feel a lot more confident and better if I was to ever have to testify in court,” said Basenberg.>

District Attorney Michael Allen admits this is a tough thing for anyone to do, but says ensuring kids are familiar with the process, if it ever comes to that.

“The real goal is to make them feel more comfortable so they can come in and testify truthfully as to what they saw, heard or even what may have happened to them,” said Allen. “That’s always going to be a very tough thing for them to do.”

Basenberg tells 11 News if she ever has to go in a courtroom, she now knows where the defense attorneys and prosecution sits. Allen tells 11 news they hope to expand this program to schools in the future.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a Colorado Springs Sonic.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at a popular chain restaurant
11 News viewers said they noticed lights in the sky Sunday night. Picture from 11 News Viewer...
Ghost Riders in the Sky? Southern Colorado sees lights in the sky Sunday night
Police presence on Platte and Wooten
1 person shot after a road rage incident at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs
Police activity in Colorado Springs 7/17/23.
Report of a stolen vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs turns into large law enforcement presence
Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies opening a location in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Generic handcuff graphic tied to an arrest.
Woman suspected of threatening bombings and shootings in Colorado
A few storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday
A few storms possible Tuesday evening
A still from the surveillance video on June 18, 2023.
WATCH: Video allegedly shows Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant involved in road rage brawl with teen
WATCH: Southern Colorado sheriff’s lieutenant allegedly involved in road rage brawl with teen