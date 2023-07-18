Child courtroom demonstrations to help children who may need to testify against accusers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is a new tool to help local kids who may have to testify in court, prepare for a difficult process.

The District Attorney’s Office is starting a new program for non-profits organizations in our community, who regularly prepare kids to appear before attorneys and a judge.

District Attorney Michael Allen tells 11 News if your child needs to go to a courtroom for any reason, it is better to let them see inside one before they testify. If that is not possible, the child courtroom model will help. This way, the child is familiar with how the courtroom works and won’t be as nervous.

Children can be asked to testify in a number of cases. This includes sexual assault, domestic violence and murder cases. Attendees including Maeve Basenberg was shown how a courtroom works at Safe Passage. Basenberg was introduced to the judge, jury, prosecution and defense using the model.

After the demonstration, Basenberg tells 11 News she would feel much more comfortable in a full courtroom.

“Definitely makes me feel a lot more confident and better if I was to ever have to testify in court,” said Basenberg.>

District Attorney Michael Allen admits this is a tough thing for anyone to do, but says ensuring kids are familiar with the process, if it ever comes to that.

“The real goal is to make them feel more comfortable so they can come in and testify truthfully as to what they saw, heard or even what may have happened to them,” said Allen. “That’s always going to be a very tough thing for them to do.”

Basenberg tells 11 News if she ever has to go in a courtroom, she now knows where the defense attorneys and prosecution sits. Allen tells 11 news they hope to expand this program to schools in the future.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.