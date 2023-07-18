Cat found 100 miles from home in Colorado Springs reunited with family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is rejoicing after their missing cat was found more than 100 miles from home in Colorado Springs!

11 News partner CBS Colorado covered the story. Click here for their original story or you can watch it at the top of this article.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was a huge part in reuniting the cat, Nimsey, with the family from Wellington!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.