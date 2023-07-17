WANTED: 2 suspected of stealing mobility scooter from a disabled woman in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying two people suspected of stealing from a disabled woman.

The alleged crime was carried out on May 25 in the 1300 block of Jamaica Street in Aurora’s Del Mark Parkway neighborhood. A mobility scooter was stolen.

A photo of two suspects is at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 720-913-7867.

Do you recognize these people?! 🤔



APD is asking for the public’s help with information on two men who were caught by a surveillance camera stealing a motorized mobility scooter that belongs to a disabled Aurora woman.



The theft happened on May 25, in the 1300 block of Jamaica… pic.twitter.com/GiNPCwX9QB — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.