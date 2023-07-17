WANTED: 2 suspected of stealing mobility scooter from a disabled woman in Colorado

2 people suspected of stealing from a disabled woman.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying two people suspected of stealing from a disabled woman.

The alleged crime was carried out on May 25 in the 1300 block of Jamaica Street in Aurora’s Del Mark Parkway neighborhood. A mobility scooter was stolen.

A photo of two suspects is at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 720-913-7867.

