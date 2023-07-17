Vote for Colorado State Patrol in the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

DENVER (KKTV) - The “Best Looking Cruiser” contest is underway!

People across the country can vote for their favorite cruiser. The contest is run by the American Association of State Troopers and is held annually.

Click here to vote. You have to scroll to the bottom of the page and select the drop-down menu to cast your vote.

This year, Colorado is ditching the classic Rocky Mountain background this year and rolling with wildflowers in the foreground with pine trees in the back!

The American Association of State Troopers will conduct their annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest for the tenth time beginning today! To participate, please click the link below to cast your vote! And remember to buckle up and #DriveSafe! https://t.co/NHYXj2I3J3 pic.twitter.com/AvYz6EfGwv — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) July 17, 2023

