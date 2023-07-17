Voice of the consumer: Colorado Springs Utilities impersonators ripping off customers, door to door

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We have an important warning to share from Colorado Springs Utilities.

It told 11 News that customers reported scammers were going door to door demanding payment, and claiming they would shut off utilities right away. That’s not how the utility works.

“They requested money in the form of an ‘855′ number or gift cards to Walmart and scammers are doing this in person, impersonating Colorado Springs Utilities employees,” said Jane Zook with Colorado Springs Utilities. “So far, scammers have gotten $6,000 from unwitting customers.”

Like I’ve warned you before, it’s a big red flag if scammers ask you for payment from a gift card. Legitimate agencies will not ask for payment in that form.

“We want to remind folks that we would never go door to door to seek cash or payment that way. We would never issue an 855 number to seek payment or gift cards,” said Zook. “Our personnel will always be marked with proper identification and always wear logo Colorado Springs Utilities apparel.”

“If you think you’re getting scammed, or you’re suspicious of it — even if you witness it, please let us know. You can call us at our service line, 719-448-4800. We want to let you know that this is not something Springs Utilities would do,” Zook added.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the case. If you lose money and are the victim of a scam, you should report it to local law enforcement right away.

This week, I also want to let you know about a new privacy law that went into place here in Colorado. The purpose is to help protect your personal information and allow you to opt out of certain advertising.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office recently sent out letters to businesses announcing it is going to start enforcing the recently enacted Colorado Privacy Act. The new law went into effect July 1.

The Attorney General’s Office said the letters will help educate companies about their obligations under the new law.

Below is a list of some of the new requirements:

• Providing consumers with clear, understandable and transparent information about how and why they collect, store, use, share and sell personal data.

• Responding to consumer requests to access, delete, correct and get a portable copy of their personal data.

• Allowing consumers to opt out of the sale of personal data as well as targeted advertising and certain kinds of profiling.

• Obtaining consent before collecting or using sensitive data; and only collecting the minimum amount of personal data necessary from consumers.

“As I’ve said publicly throughout the process, this Department’s enforcement of the Colorado Privacy Act is a critical tool to protect consumers’ data and privacy,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a news release. “Our enforcement of this important law will not seek to make life challenging for organizations that are complying with the law, but rather will seek to support such efforts.

“These letters will help make businesses aware of the law and direct them to educational resources to help them comply. And, if we become aware of organizations that are flouting the law or refusing to comply with it, we are prepared to act.”

The Attorney General’s Office said the law applies to consumers in instances like browsing the internet or signing up for a retail rewards program. It said it does not apply to data collected in an employment context. You can find more information about the Colorado Privacy Act at COAG.gov/CPA.

