Suspicious device safely removed from northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

The scene in the area of Montebello Drive West and Meadowland Boulevard on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
The scene in the area of Montebello Drive West and Meadowland Boulevard on Sunday, July 16, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A northeast Springs neighborhood is back to normal Monday after police removed a makeshift explosive from a storm gutter over the weekend.

Police told 11 News that a citizen spotted a chunk of what looked like a PVC pipe near Keller Elementary School late Sunday morning and called 911. Responding officers notified CSPD’s bomb squad, which came out to the scene to assess the item.

During the investigation, Montebello Drive West was closed between Cambria and Meadowland.

Officers later confirmed that the pipe was stuffed with fireworks and unable to detonate. The explosives team was able to safely remove it and, at last report, were in the process of disposing of it.

Police say they are grateful to the person who alerted them.

