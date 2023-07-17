Southern Colorado road rage incident leads to shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What started as a road rage incident escalated to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs.

It happened at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Wooten just after one in the afternoon.

Police told 11 News one person was shot, and no arrests have been made.

Most of the encounter happened in the middle of the road with dozens of other drivers nearby. According to officials, road rage incidents in the Springs is on a dangerous uptick.

Colorado State Troopers said road rage often involves drivers pulling out knives, guns and using physical force.

“That’s also always a bad thing to do because you don’t know if that other driver has any type of weapon,” State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Public Information Officer, said.

They added that there have been more than 3,000 road rage-related incidents in the state in the last two years alone.

“If you feel yourself start to get a little bit filled with emotion there, try to separate yourself from the other car,” Trooper Moltrer said.

Sunday’s road rage case is just one of dozens in Colorado Springs.

Police told 11 News it led to one person being shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of June, there have been over 120 road rage cases in the Springs.

Robert Tornabene with Colorado Springs Police said there are no specific charges for road rage. Instead, charges can range from reckless driving to attempted murder.

“With road rage, it is so much easier to kind of be humble and apologize if you cut someone off or didn’t use a blinker or whatever led to that kind of a violence,” a witness to a separate case of road rage, Christopher Bowick said. “But for that to get to that point, it’s just not worth it.”

If you experience road rage yourself, you should keep your distance and, if necessary, call the police with information on the suspect’s vehicle and license plate, who was driving, and where they were heading.

“Remember your actions can actually impact those around you, so instead of there being an offender and a victim, there could be multiple victims from a road rage incident,” Officer Wesley Wilkerson, CSPD Crime Prevention, said.

Police said they are still investigating this case. Again, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.