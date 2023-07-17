Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million recently in Colorado, 3 others won $50,000

(KKTV) - Four Powerball tickets were sold in Colorado recently worth a lot of money!

No one won the big jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, but there was a ticket worth $1 million sold in Colorado and three worth $50,000 connected to the latest drawing.

-$1,000,000 ticket sold at Thunder River Market in Parachute

-$50,000 tickets sold at Rocket in Littleton

-$50,000 tickets sold at 7-Eleven in Arvada

-50,000 ticket sold at Ringos Super Trading Post in Trinidad

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

