Shooting investigation at a Colorado Springs Sonic in broad daylight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police could only confirm at least one person was shot at a Sonic restaurant off Chelton Road north of Platte Avenue. Police received the call at about 1:43 p.m. Other details were not available.

Last time this article was updated, police did not believe there was a danger to the public.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.