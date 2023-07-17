Rollover in the middle of downtown Colorado Springs

The scene at Cascade and Kiowa on July 17, 2023.
The scene at Cascade and Kiowa on July 17, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound Cascade is currently closed at Kiowa after a car flipped onto its roof in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Our crew on scene say the car landed in the middle of a grassy median in front of Stockmens Bank. 11 News is told a city bus was involved somehow but no further details.

This is a developing story; we will update as we learn more.

