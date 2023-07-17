Rollover in the middle of downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound Cascade is currently closed at Kiowa after a car flipped onto its roof in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.
Our crew on scene say the car landed in the middle of a grassy median in front of Stockmens Bank. 11 News is told a city bus was involved somehow but no further details.
This is a developing story; we will update as we learn more.
