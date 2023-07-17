Report of a stolen vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs turns into large law enforcement presence

Police activity in Colorado Springs 7/17/23.
Police activity in Colorado Springs 7/17/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of a stolen vehicle turned into a large law enforcement presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday.

KKTV 11 News crews were in the area of Hancock Expressway and Monica Drive at about 12:30 p.m. when officers started arriving in the area. The 11 News crew saw officers chasing at least two people down the street on foot.

Police tell 11 News they received a call for a stolen vehicle in the area at about 12:18 p.m. As of 12:55 p.m., two people had been detained and the search for two others was still underway.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

