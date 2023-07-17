Pueblo drug dealer sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

DENVER (KKTV) - A Pueblo man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison recently for dealing drugs.

“According to the plea agreement and criminal complaint, on September 12, 2021, the defendant, from his driveway in a residential neighborhood in Pueblo, fired numerous shots from a handgun at an individual driving down the street,” part of a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado reads. “The defendant was arrested on local charges but then released on bond. One week later, on September 19, 2021, the defendant, while driving his vehicle in Pueblo, fired shots at two individuals in another moving vehicle. The defendant’s victims were hit with rounds from the defendant’s gun and sought treatment at a local hospital. The defendant was again arrested on local charges but then released on bond.”

The suspect was identified as Leonard Cordova. Cordova was arrested by the FBI on April 15, 2022. Cordova took a plea deal and admitted that on Oc. 19, 2020 he distributed 221 grams of meth and on Feb. 19 distributed 98 grams of heroin.

Cordova was sentenced on July 12 to 151 months in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of distributing a controlled substance.

“Pueblo is a safer place with violent, drug-dealing felons like Leonard Cordova off the streets,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “We are grateful for our partners at the FBI, DEA, and Pueblo Police Department whose hard work and dedication make a real difference for the citizens of Colorado.”

