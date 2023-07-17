Pueblo drug dealer sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

Generic meth graphic.
Generic meth graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A Pueblo man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison recently for dealing drugs.

“According to the plea agreement and criminal complaint, on September 12, 2021, the defendant, from his driveway in a residential neighborhood in Pueblo, fired numerous shots from a handgun at an individual driving down the street,” part of a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado reads. “The defendant was arrested on local charges but then released on bond.  One week later, on September 19, 2021, the defendant, while driving his vehicle in Pueblo, fired shots at two individuals in another moving vehicle.  The defendant’s victims were hit with rounds from the defendant’s gun and sought treatment at a local hospital.  The defendant was again arrested on local charges but then released on bond.”

The suspect was identified as Leonard Cordova. Cordova was arrested by the FBI on April 15, 2022. Cordova took a plea deal and admitted that on Oc. 19, 2020 he distributed 221 grams of meth and on Feb. 19 distributed 98 grams of heroin.

Cordova was sentenced on July 12 to 151 months in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of distributing a controlled substance.

“Pueblo is a safer place with violent, drug-dealing felons like Leonard Cordova off the streets,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “We are grateful for our partners at the FBI, DEA, and Pueblo Police Department whose hard work and dedication make a real difference for the citizens of Colorado.”

Click here to read the full release.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Platte and Wooten
1 person shot after a road rage incident at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
Parents in prison for 48 years after death of child by overdose of fentanyl back in court Monday
The scene in the area of Montebello Drive West and Meadowland Boulevard on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Suspicious device safely removed from northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
Lake Pueblo
Victim ID’d in deadly boat sinking at Lake Pueblo
There have been over 30,000 road rage related incidents in Colorado over the last two years....
Police: Road rage incidents are on the rise in Colorado, many incidents turn violent

Latest News

Police activity in Colorado Springs 7/17/23.
Report of a stolen vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs turns into large law enforcement presence
I-70 closure in Colorado 7/17/23
I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado on Monday for a vehicle fire
Hot across southern Colorado!
Feeling the heat across southern Colorado!
Lake Pueblo
Victim ID’d in deadly boat sinking at Lake Pueblo