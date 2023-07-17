Monday’s Most Wanted: July 17

Monday's Most Wanted for July 17, 2023.
Monday's Most Wanted for July 17, 2023.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of child abuse and cruelty to animals tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Antonius Loggins, 27, is facing charges of cruelty to animals, three counts of child abuse, burglary, theft, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of obstruction, criminal mischief and tampering. He’s described as a 5-foot-9 Black male weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

archuleta

Ashley Shane Allen is facing numerous drug charges, including processing/manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent, marijuana -- hazard on premises, and three counts of possession of controlled substance. He’s also charged with DUI and felony menacing. Allen is 38, stands 6-foot-1, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s a white male.

archuleta

Kurtis Archuleta, 33, is wanted on three counts of felony menacing, as well as charges of false report ID, obstruction, reckless driving and property damage, among others. He’s 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

gallegos

Twenty-seven-year-old Pablo Gallegos faces a slew of charges, including armed first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, felony menacing, third-degree assaulting and harassment, among others. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 125-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Dwight Mosser, 53, is facing second-degree kidnapping charges, assault with strangulation charges, felony menacing charges, false imprisonment charges and harassment charges. Mosser is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Alisha Ramirez-Valiente, 31, is wanted for second-degree assault involving strangulation and child abuse. She is a 5-foot-1, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes.

romerowilliams

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

smith

Isaiah Smith, 33, is facing five counts of second-degree kidnapping involving sex offense and/or robbery, five counts of aggravated robbery, intimidation and parole violation. He is described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

