Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York,...
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon.”

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

The “Freaky Friday” actor was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Platte and Wooten
1 person shot after a road rage incident at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
Parents in prison for 48 years after death of child by overdose of fentanyl back in court Monday
The scene in the area of Montebello Drive West and Meadowland Boulevard on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Suspicious device safely removed from northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
Lake Pueblo
Victim ID’d in deadly boat sinking at Lake Pueblo
There have been over 30,000 road rage related incidents in Colorado over the last two years....
Police: Road rage incidents are on the rise in Colorado, many incidents turn violent

Latest News

Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
Police activity in Colorado Springs 7/17/23.
Report of a stolen vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs turns into large law enforcement presence
Shooting at a Colorado Springs Sonic.
Shooting investigation at a Colorado Springs Sonic in broad daylight
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved